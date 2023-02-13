Patrick Mahomes Named MVP After Super Bowl Win, Twitter Salutes

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Good news for all; Super Bowl LVII was not a snoozefest. Both young, black quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes Jr. came out ready to take chances and had already scored by the middle of the first quarter as they began to trade possessions and touchdown dances.

It ended with Kansas City Chiefs stealing the win from the Philadephia Eagles with eight seconds left with a 27-yard field goal.

Make no mistake that quarterbacks Hurts and Mahomes ran for a lot of yards, with the latter toughing it out with the nagging high ankle sprain he suffered in the divisional round playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He aggravated it again when beginning the second half as part of a touchdown drive. But he has no regrets, given the outcome.

“It felt great until I kind of rolled it a little bit,” Mahomes said. “I thought I felt really good, and then that happened, and I had a lot of soreness going through into halftime and was able to move it around, kind of get taped up a little bit, and go out there in that second half. It didn’t feel good, but I was going to leave it all out there.”

His grit earned him the Super Bowl LVII MVP on Sunday night, three years after first earning that honor. The journey back to the top of the mountain didn’t come easy, as after the 2020 win he was blown out by the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the LV Super Bowl and then lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship last season.

“The failures … they give you a greater, greater appreciation to be standing here as a champion,” Mahomes said.

