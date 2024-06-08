Ray J’s Suggests His Sex Tape With Kim Kardashian Inspired OnlyFans, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Ray J is the latest celebrity to stir up the internet after making an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. The entrepreneur and “One Wish” artist stunned and/or drew the side-eyes of viewers when he sat across from Sharpe and suggested with a serious face that OnlyFans would be Only-nan if his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian never happened.

“How different would we all be,” Ray J asked Sharpe. “How different would this whole f*cking thing be…? How different would this industry be? Everything would be different. There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that. All the opportunities like that… Probably more people would be going to college.”

Now, instinctively, one might fall out of their seat laughing at the idea that without the existence of Ray J and Kim’s sex tape, the most well-known amateur porn subscription service that reported $2.5 billion in revenue in 2022 might never have existed. Then again, the tape did reportedly earn $1.4 million in sales in just six weeks in 2007, so it’s possible Ray J’s assertion isn’t as absurd as folks may think.

Either way, the fine folks on X appear to be somewhat split on whether or not Ray J has a point. Sure, the ratio leans more toward the “I Hit it First” singer feeling himself a little too much if he really believes he and Kardashian started this OnlyFans sh*t, but, surprisingly, there are quite a few people who took his side on the subject.

Whether or not there might be something to the idea that OnlyFans should be sending Ray J and Kim a “Thank you” note (and probably a few millie at least), the 43-year-old says he’s not proud of the tape now that he’s a different man with different responsibilities. He answered, “Yes,” when Sharpe asked him if he was embarrassed by the tape nearly two decades after it was released to the public.

“I have kids now… Everything I did now when we have kids is just totally different,” he said. “The whole thing is wacky. With my kids it’s not ok.”

So, what do y’all think? Does Ray J have a point about inspiring OnlyFans, or does he need to sit down somewhere?

