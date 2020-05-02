CASSIUS Gems: 13 Beautiful Pictures Of Rapper Rubi Rose That Prove She Is Fly Out Worthy

The beautiful Rubi Rose is the subject of everyone’s Twitter timelines this morning.

She’s allegedly involved with South Bronx rapper Lil Tjay, and while social media would rather make jokes over a flyout dispute, we’re here to talk about all the positive things. The Lexington Kentucky native is a social media powerhouse, with over a million followers on Instagram and over 130,000 on Twitter. But she’s more than just a pretty face, she’s got BARS. Tracks like Hit Yo Dance featuring Yella Beezy and NLE Choppa are potential anthems, and the over-the-top songs like Big Mouth even earned her a spot on Genius’ Verified.

Rose got her start in Migos’ Bad & Boujee video back in 2016 and hasn’t looked back since. But she’s more than a video girl, she’s also a Georgia State graduate. Balancing school and her growing career isn’t easy, but she’s getting through it.

“It’s definitely hard, but it’s worth it. If you want to do something, you stick through it, and you do it. And I want to do (music and school), so I’m going to finish. It’s no biggie,” Rose recently told HipHopDX.

