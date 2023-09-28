Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind & Chugs Liquor After Brittany Renner Reveals Her Body Count, Social Media Reacts

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

With Shannon Sharpe going full steam ahead with his Club Shay Shay podcast, he’s expanding his guests.

He’s gone from some of the top names in sports to one of the most trend-worthy women in culture, Brittany Renner.

During the interview, they arrive on the topic of sex– and it gets pretty personal pretty fast when Renner reveals how many men she’s slept with.

“I’ve had sex with 35 guys,” Renner admits.

Before Sharpe can even muster a proper response, he downs a shot and says, “Oh Lord.”

Then he grabs the entire bottle of brown liquor and takes another swig.

“Woo! Anybody else need a shot of this? We are in a bar, so help yourself,” Sharpe says while thinking about Renner’s body count.

While he offered his crew shots, Renner responded to the shock by saying, “Impressive isn’t the word. If I’m judged for having great taste…”

Social media users pondered if Renner’s statement was true since she’s reportedly been linked to several notable rappers and athletes, including Lil Uzi Vert and PJ Washington, with whom she shares a child.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Sharpe lists off Renner’s conquests like career accolades.

“You said you slept with 24 men. 11 athletes, five entertainers, and eight regular guys. But now you up to 35,” Sharpe says while doing mental math.

Since Sharpe may have left Skip Bayless’ Undisputed on a sour note, but his interviews since have led to several viral moments like Dwyane Wade’s recount of having a child with another woman while dating Gabrielle Union. The actual circumstances about Sharpe leaving Undisputed were also a hot topic, with the NFL Hall of Famer revealing the moment he decided his relationship with Bayless was irreparable.

It came amid a Tom Brady debate when Bayless said Brady could play until 45 when Sharpe had to retire at 35.

“In all of my TV career, that probably was… I remember going home, calling my sister, I called my brother … It took a lot for me to not put my hands on him, it actually did,” Sharpe told Stephen A. Smith’s podcast. “Why would I be jealous of Tom Brady. …Tom was like me, given an opportunity. He made the most of that opportunity.”

See how social media is reacting to Renner's confession below.