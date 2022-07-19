Social Status Readies The Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” Release By Giving Back To The Community

Last Friday, Nike released the Air Max Penny 1 “Recess,” a collaboration with James Whitner’s retail footwear brand Social Status. And on Friday, July 22, the two organizations will extend the project further with the “Pay-It-Forward-Launch.”

“I remember Christmas and back to school being the worst times of the year, just having nothing, with the hope of excitement of something new but nothing to come,” Whitner said in a statement. “It is a demoralizing feeling, especially as the effects of the economic climate begin to affect families deeply at a time of already dire need.”

There will be a limited number of sizes made available with the initiative’s launch, and people can also recommend individuals in need and organizations who would benefit from a gift of Nike x Air Penny 1 “Recess” shoes. Social Status also wants customers to know they can also “elect to have our Whitaker Project team to select an organization of their choice to support.”

“We’ve all seen the stats and understand the pressures of back to school on households. We can’t stand idle when we know the collective power of community as a change agent,” Whitaker added in his statement. “This is less about sneakers. It’s about enabling this community to show up and help those most at-risk at a time when it can help them focus on what matters most: their education.”

Visit Socialstatuspgh.com to learn more about the “Pay-It-Forward-Launch.” Make sure to visit the site on Friday, July 22 at 9 a.m. ET for the chance to own a pair of Nike x Air Penny 1 “Recess” shoes. And be a part of the giveback to help “shed an important light on the pressures on parents and families in need ahead of the return to school in these exceptionally challenging times.”