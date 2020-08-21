LaMelo Who?: Twitter Reacts To The New York Knicks Falling To The Eighth Pick In 2020 NBA Lottery

When in doubt, never bet on the New York Knicks.

Every year, since, well, the beginning of time, the Knicks have been marred by terrible picks, excruciating injuries, or defeated by dynasties. Now, the 2020-21 season hasn’t even begun yet, and we already know what the issue will be– a terrible time at the lottery. The Knicks weren’t invited to the NBA’s bubble because of the 21-45 record they amassed, but it was supposed to help them nab one of the top picks for the upcoming draft. However, if you’re a Knicks fan, you know that things never actually work out the way they’re supposed to for the team that plays in the world’s most famous arena. So you shouldn’t be surprised that the Knicks landed the 8th seed in the 2020 draft.

The first pick went to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who ended the season with the third-worst record, followed by the Golden State Warriors — who finished the season with the worst record — with the top five being rounded out by the Charlotte Hornets, the Chicago Bulls, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But all Twitter seems to care about is how stacked the Warriors will be next season and how the Knicks just can’t seem to get it together and take the team to promise land while fans suffer for decades on end. Of course, we rounded up some of the funniest (and sad) jokes about the Knicks’ results of the NBA draft lottery.

Oh, and if there are no major pickups during the offseason, prepare to hear a lot more “Sell The Team” chants once fans are permitted back into arenas.