New Drip: Twitter Reacts To The Los Angeles Rams’ Clean New Uniforms

No one is sure how the NFL season will begin because of the coronavirus, but one thing for certain is the Los Angeles Rams will be rocking some clean new uniforms.

🚨 2020 🚨 A new era in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Qc8vv2mUd3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2020

On Wednesday, May, 13 the LA franchise finally showed off its new threads for the upcoming 2020-21 season, and they’re basically an updated version of what they were already rocking. The colors are officially known as Rams Royal, Sol, and Bone, and all three compliment the new drip. The bone-colored jerseys have bright blue accents and numbers that help them stand out while the Rams Royal blue adds crisp detailing with gradient jersey numbers. The team will get to switch things up since the blue jerseys can be rocked with yellow or blue pants. The new helmet, which is metallic chrome blue with yellow gradient horns, remains consistent.

New uniforms aren’t the only refreshing new change the Rams will be experiencing–their also going to be (hopefully) playing in a brand new stadium in a few months.

“SoFi Stadium is an iconic, transformative stadium that encouraged us to design uniforms as innovative as our new home,” Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in a statement. “Our new uniforms preserve the storied legacy of the Rams with the horns at the heart of the design, while introducing vibrant colors and groundbreaking materials. We are proud to unveil a modern look for our players to wear as we begin this exciting new era for the Los Angeles Rams.”

The players are all stuck at home quarantining, but the organization was able to catch some of their reactions as they unboxed the new uniforms and helmets.

The Rams returned to their rightful home of Los Angeles after playing in St. Louis from 1995-2015. Upon the comeback, the team was on a roll with wiz Sean McVay as a head coach who led the team to an NFC championship in 2018 before losing Super Bowl LIII to the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

But of course, Twitter had to sound off about the bold and clean designs.