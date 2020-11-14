Twitter Reacts To Missing Out On The Air Jordan 1 High “OG CO.JP”

Here we go again. Another weekend, another L on SNKRS for sneakerheads trying to purchase a pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG CO.JPs.

Like they always do when it’s time for Jordan release, especially an Air Jordan 1, sneaker enthusiasts load up their SNKRS app in hopes minutes before the kicks drop in hopes they will be able to secure a pair. Once the clock strikes 10am on the east coast, and that button turns from coming soon to purchase, that’s when things get dicey.

Photo: Jordan Brand / Air Jordan 1 High OG CO.JP