Warriors Reportedly Willing To Trade “Everyone But Steph Curry” Following Blowout Loss, Haters Rejoice

The Golden State Warriors dynasty isn’t exactly over, but it’s definitely showing signs of a cracking foundation.

Last night, the Warriors suffered a 141-105 blowout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. What made it worse was that it was at home. Even worse?

It was their sixth loss in eight games, and the hometown Chase Center crowd booed for the poor performance, which, according to ESPN, also marked their worst home loss since March 2007.

Even Stephen Curry struggled to get into a groove and had a rocky shooting night, having only gone for 15 points on 4-13 shots.

The Warriors are facing a 17-20 record, and with the trade deadline coming up in a month, it raises a lot of questions about whether it is time to break up the core Warriors crew and shake things up as the franchise looks to the future.

Having won four champions in seven years, Curry’s simply not used to losing and kept it honest about possible trades ahead of the Feb. 8 deadline.

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same, that’s the definition of insanity, right? Keep doing the same thing, expecting a different result,” Curry said. Curry continued, “You get to a point where you’re trying to explain it, trying to figure out what can change specifically that can help us. Those conversations are happening in between games, in film sessions, in the locker room. But it’s headed in the opposite direction. I don’t know what to say about it. We’re not used to this vibe around our team. … It all sucks.” Another glaring misstep in the Pelican’s game is their lack of effective defense, which allowed the Pelicans 46 first-quarter points, and taps a larger issue: the lack of Draymond Green. Despite talks of retiring after an indefinite suspension for striking Jusuf Nurkic, Green’s back in the lineup. Green’s ramping up for a return, but his effectiveness on the court because of his more-than-flagrant fouls continues to add to the mounting stress the Warriors face if they want to turn this season around. And according to NBA Insider Shams Charania, they’re open to some major changes. “The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table. They’re going to be looking to make moves,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s Run it Back. While fans are sad to see the Warriors decline, haters are relishing it since their teams have been the punching bag of Curry’s historic reign for nearly a decade. See how social media is reacting below.