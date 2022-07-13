Who Is Lake Bell?: Meet The Actress & Chris Rock’s Rumored New Bae

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Chris Rock is back in his romance bag.

The comedian is currently rumored to be dating actress Lake Bell. The two were first spotted coupled up in public in June while attending a St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium and then again during July 4 weekend when they were seen dipping out of popular Santa Monica, California restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

Most recently, the two were seen taking in some European vibes as they strolled a boardwalk in Croatia hand in hand.

Rock has been linked with actresses like Carmen Ejogo and Megalyn Echikunwoke, and his latest link-up also has some Hollywood credits under her name.

The New York native became known for her role in the short-lived –yet cult classic– HBO series How To Make It In America. She played the ex-girlfriend of the main character Ben, and would later have a fling with Kid Cudi’s quirky character, Domingo. It was on set that she’d meet her husband, tattoo artist Scott Campbell as the two would tie the knot in 2013 and end the marriage in 2020.

After How To Make It In America was controversially canceled after two seasons in 2011, she’d move on to a series of high-profile voice roles in works like Harley Quinn and Bojack Horseman. While getting some directing credits under her belt, she also stepped in front of the camera again in 2019 for ABC’s Bless This Mess. Also, she received credit for executive producing, creating, and writing the series. The show depicted a millennial couple who uprooted their fast-paced New York lifestyle and experience culture shock after moving to an inherited farm in Nebraska.

Rock nor Bell have claimed each other, and according to a recent TMZ interview Rock’s brother Tony has no idea if the gossip about the relationship with Bell is true. However, he’s thrilled that people care enough about his personal life.

“As a brother, I’m very happy for him because, number one, nobody cares who the ugly guys are dating. Nobody cares who the ugly celebrities are dating. So the fact that this is getting so much attention, I’m like, ‘Damn, they must really think my brother’s kind of handsome,’” the younger Rock brother joked. “So, I’m happy for him to be in this new handsome light.”

