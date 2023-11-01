Subscribe
Back to School With David Banner
Back to School

Back to School with David Banner – Episode 1

After high school, he took his talents to Southern University, an HBCU in Louisiana. Now, more than 20 years later, he’s returning to campus to inspire the youth in Cassius‘ new three-part series, Back to School with David Banner.

He made a name for himself there while pursuing his business degree, engraining himself in the school’s culture while becoming the president of the Student Government Association.

In Episode 1, he fondly looks back at his formative years in the early ’90s spent on campus.

“Southern is such a big part of me. I really grew into a man here. It’s culture. It’s almost like a Brooklyn corner in Baton Rouge,” he says. “It’s the most amazing thing. I learned so much from so many different people.”

He reconnects with Heather Williams Tanner, former Miss Southern University and recruiting manager, who he credits for helping to mold his already burgeoning interest in politics.

When I was SGA president at Southern, I was great politically but rough around the edges,” he admits. “Heather actually taught me etiquette when we would go speak to foreign diplomats. She would teach me how and when to say things. She was a really big part of my life.”

Next, he’s ready to crash a teacher’s class and spit some game to the youth.

Watch the first episode of Back to School with David Banner above, and be sure to check back for Episode 2.

