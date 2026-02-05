Subscribe
This week’s Fumble of the Week gets messy. The Golden State Warriors are under fire after reports surfaced that Jonathan Kuminga’s family was “taking too much food” from the team’s family dining area—raising questions about race, optics, and why that even needed to be public . Meanwhile, the NBA’s new All-Star format is catching heat, with debates over whether “Black vs White” teams would actually bring back real intensity to the game. Would pride restore competitiveness—or would it spark chaos? Plus, Super Bowl 60 fallout continues: Drake Maye struggles on the biggest stage, Stefon Diggs and Cardi B dominate headlines, Bad Bunny’s halftime show divides fans, and Jake Paul draws backlash for comments about Puerto Rico. Who fumbled harder this week—the Warriors, the NBA, or somebody else entirely?

