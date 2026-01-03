Subscribe
Title: Should NCAA Players Be Allowed to Return After the NBA?

Former Alabama center Charles Bediako has been granted a restraining order allowing him to return to college basketball—despite having already played professionally. After going undrafted in 2023 and signing a two-way contract to play in the G League, Bediako is now heading back to the University of Alabama to use his remaining two years of eligibility .The legal move is raising eyebrows across the NCAA landscape, with critics arguing it could set a chaotic precedent: players going pro, then circling back to college when things don’t pan out. But others say it’s only fair—after all, athletes in other sports like baseball can do it, and NIL deals have already changed the definition of “amateur” forever. Is this the evolution of player empowerment or a dangerous loophole?

