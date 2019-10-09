Rihanna Confirms Turning Down Super Bowl Halftime Show: “I just couldn’t be a sellout”

The NFL has been in the news a lot lately and not because of all the amazing games we’ve seen throughout the first few weeks of the season.

Jay-Z signed a partnership with the NFL in August that has many uneasy– most recently with the choices of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. And now, even Rihanna has spoken out about she refused to perform during one of the biggest yearly sporting events.

In a new interview with Vogue, Rihanna admitted she turned down performing at the 2019 Super Bowl to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t dare do that,” Rihanna said of the halftime show. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. An enabler. There’s things within that organization I don’t agree with and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.” – On Kaepernick + Super Bowl https://t.co/SR9gIcZHkv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 9, 2019

The pop star didn’t stop there, she went on the speak about the mass shootings that have been happening all too frequently and of course… President Trump.

“People are being murdered by war weapons that they legally purchase. This is just not normal,” Rihanna says. “Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”

Politics aside, Rih fans will be happy to know that on the music front, the album is coming and it’s still the reggae project she promised last year.

“I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” she says. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

Sadly, there’s still no release date. You can peep the rest of Rihanna’s Vogue interview here.