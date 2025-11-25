Did Under Armour’s Caitlin Clark Failure Cause Steph Curry Split? Social Media Says Just Do It

Source: Eakin Howard / Getty

The backbone of Steph Curry’s success is loyalty: no big scandals, and sticking with the Golden State Warriors his entire career, which has led to raised eyebrows when, earlier this month, he announced a scheduled departure from Under Armour.

While the exact reason for the split after a 12-year relationship hasn’t been made public, it’s suspected that UA’s inability to sign WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark played a part.

According to the Sports Business Journal, missing out on Clark was a “sore point” for Curry, and the Baltimore-based sportswear company “pursued the phenom, but Under Armour’s offer trailed the total value of Nike’s pitch.”

Now, an Under Armour representative is telling Complex that the report is false.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“The story is unfortunate and untrue. Both parties have rejected the premise that Caitlin Clark was a contributing factor to the separation,” an Under Armour spokesperson told Complex.

The split puts Curry in a weird position as a footwear free agent and one of the most famed sports stars in the world, making him a coveted signee for any big company.

And he knows it. After the split went public, he’s been seen doing tunnel walks and pregame warmups wearing the Nike Kobe 6, the Reebok Shaqnosis, and several pairs of retro Jordans.

“I brought out the [Jordan] Flu Games and the Final Shots and then played in the Sabrina 3s. Everybody should be on alert. I’m calling everybody. Trying to get some good product,” he said after a Utah Jazz game Monday night.

But it turns out Clark wasn’t the only WNBA star he was trying to get UA to sign; Ionescu was on that short list as well.

He added, “And there was a time when she was coming out of school, and I was trying to get her to Curry Brand. It’s hard to get an Oregon Duck to leave Nike.”

See social media’s reaction to the ongoing Curry sneaker drama below.