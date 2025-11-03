Subscribe
fumble logo
The Fumble

Year 23 and LeBron Is STILL That Guy

LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the first player to compete in 23 seasons—and he showed no signs of slowing down. In his season debut against the Utah Jazz, LeBron posted 11 points and 12 assists, helping the Lakers secure a 140-126 win. Analysts and fans alike praised his fit with rising stars like Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, while emphasizing his poise, energy, and leadership. As the Lakers continue to climb the standings, questions arise about possible trade moves and who could help push the team deeper into the postseason. Meanwhile, with the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, speculation builds over who can step into LeBron’s role as the emotional anchor of Team USA.

More Videos

More from Cassius Life
Rodney Rogers
18 Items

Former NBA Star & Wake Forest Legend Rodney Rogers Dead at 54

22hr

13 Items

Klay Thompson Eloquently Blasts Ja Morant Following Postgame Confrontation

24hr

Lakers vs Jazz in Los Angeles, CA

The Fumble: LeBron James Still Dominating In Year 23, NBA Vs. WNBA Debate, & More

1d

Rolling Loud California 2024
8 Items

Watch Kanye West’s Fit Check Turn Into Him Literally Regretting Life

2d

Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
26 Items

Honoring A Legend: Chadwick Boseman’s Emotional Walk Of Fame Tribute Moments

3d

20 Items

Nike & Converse Head To Hawkins For “Stranger Things” Collaboration

3d

Cassius Life

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close