Trump Administration Claims Nike Is Discriminating Against White Employees

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The Trump administration’s vow to abolish all things DEI has found its way into the footwear industry.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency responsible for combating workplace bias, is taking aim at Nike’s business practices and its employees.

The EEOC said Wednesday, Feb. 4, that it filed an action in Missouri federal court, compelling Nike to produce information after being accused of discriminating against white workers under its DEI program, despite no actual employees speaking out, according to NBC News.

“The E.E.O.C. seeks information directly relevant to the allegations that Nike subjected white employees, applicants, and training program participants to disparate treatment based on race in various employment decisions, including layoffs, internship programs, mentoring, leadership development, and other career development programs,” the commission said in the motion.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The filing claims the EEOC has been requesting this information since 2018, in search of “criteria used in selecting employees for layoffs; information related to the company’s tracking and use of worker race and ethnicity data, including as a factor in setting executive compensation; and information about 16 programs which allegedly provided race-restricted mentoring, leadership, or career development opportunities.”

In response, Nike says it has provided thousands of documents to the EEOC and is fully cooperating, so they’re shocked that the commission would pursue the subpoena.

“This feels like a surprising and unusual escalation,” Nike said. “We have had extensive, good-faith participation in an E.E.O.C. inquiry into our personnel practices, programs, and decisions and have had ongoing efforts to provide information and engage constructively with the agency.”

Under the leadership of Mark Parker — who transitioned from CEO to executive chairman— Nike has long fought against discrimination. The Swoosh has supported Colin Kaepernick, enacted a $40 million commitment to support the Black community, constantly working with HBCUs, and even a “For Once, Don’t Do It” anti-racism campaign in response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

The EEOC is led by its chair, Andrea Lucas, whom President Trump appointed in November 2025 after initially being named commissioner in 2020. In 2024, as commissioner, she first filed the discrimination charge against Nike.

See social media’s reaction to the Trump administration’s DEI crackdown on Nike below.