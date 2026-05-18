Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Supreme Taps Mitchell & Ness For MLB And NBA-Inspired Collection

Supreme Covers All The Bases With Mitchell & Ness In MLB And NBA-Inspired Collection

Supreme and Mitchell & Ness teamed up on a sports-inspired collection featuring varsity jackets, denim, hoodies, and accessories.

Published on May 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Supreme and Mitchell & Ness are linking up to do what each does best: pairing the cult-like skate brand’s styling ethos with apparel for sports fanatics looking to rep their favorite teams.

This collection makes sure to cover both bases across the MLB and the NBA with select teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Denver Nuggets, and Washington Bullets. 

First up is a set of wool varsity jackets, with the Braves version dressed in baby blue, featuring the scripted logo and the tomahawk on the front in red. There’s a Mitchell & Ness and Supreme box-logo patch at the waist, stars on the sleeves, and a massive scripted ‘A’ with the word Supreme beneath it on the back. The satin hooded varsity jacket is the same, save for a slick purple base.

Source:

The collection also includes an all-over print zip-up hoodie with matching sweatpants.

Loose-fit denim jeans and shorts round out the collection, with logos down the leg and on the back pockets, as do a pair of basketball shorts—yes, even for MLB teams.

The Houston Astros’ earth-tone and orange-accented theme is present in its section of the collection, including the standout varsity jacket with tan and brown stripes down the arms. It’s finished off with a Cooperstown stamp of approval. 

The Denver Nuggets also get some love, using their beloved rainbow logo to shape the city’s skyline on the front of the black varsity jacket. The satin hooded jacket is a bit more eye-popping, with a digital camo base. Plus, there’s a matching sweater in royal blue.

Source:

A sleeper hit of the collection might be the pieces honoring the now-defunct Washington Bullets with its tip-off logo. Its red-and-blue history is represented, but a pop of color is added with yellow stars on the sleeves.

As for accessories, each team gets New Era fitted caps with stars printed on the back panels, and the front two split between each league’s logo and the franchise’s. If hats aren’t your vibe, there are also headbands for the Nuggets and Bullets.

Source:

Per usual, expect the collection to drop in America on May 21, and then in Asia on May 23.

Get a better look at the entire collection below. 

Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme
Mitchell & Ness x Supreme Spring 2026 Collaboration
Supreme

Related Tags

mitchell & ness mlb nba supreme

Stories from Our Partners

    More from Cassius Life

    You May Also Like

    XBOX

    Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say

    Hip-Hop Wired
    2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

    Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Keith Lee 'All In The Famliee’ Key Art

    Everything We Know About Keith Lee's New Tubi Series 'All In The Familee'

    Global Grind
    HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence arrive for the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

    Will Smith Is Back. Amazon Just Wrote Him A $70M Check To Prove It

    Global Grind
    Trending
    Diverse male friends watching exciting sports on tv at home, cheering and reacting emotionally while relaxing on sofa with snacks
    2 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    The Ultimate NBA Playoff Watch Party Guide (For Grown Men)

    Comment
    Oklahoma City Thunder v Denver Nuggets
    12 Items
    It's Game Time  |  By Martin Berrios

    Playoff Drip Index: Ranking The Most Stylish Players Of The NBA Postseason

    Comment
    It's Game Time  |  By Matt Caputo

    Built For the Moment: A Look at This Year’s Breakout Playoff Stars

    Comment
    The Black Estate
    6:00
    Lifestyle  |  By Victoria Kim

    The Black Estate: Quincy & Tawian Livingston Share Their Homeownership Journey

    Comment
    Chicago Stars v Utah Royals
    Athletes as Advocates  |  By Victoria Kim

    Athletes as Advocates: Imani Dorsey Rewrites The Playbook For Black Girls In Soccer

    Comment

    Cassius Life

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close