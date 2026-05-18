Supreme Covers All The Bases With Mitchell & Ness In MLB And NBA-Inspired Collection

Source:

Supreme and Mitchell & Ness are linking up to do what each does best: pairing the cult-like skate brand’s styling ethos with apparel for sports fanatics looking to rep their favorite teams.

This collection makes sure to cover both bases across the MLB and the NBA with select teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Denver Nuggets, and Washington Bullets.

First up is a set of wool varsity jackets, with the Braves version dressed in baby blue, featuring the scripted logo and the tomahawk on the front in red. There’s a Mitchell & Ness and Supreme box-logo patch at the waist, stars on the sleeves, and a massive scripted ‘A’ with the word Supreme beneath it on the back. The satin hooded varsity jacket is the same, save for a slick purple base.

Source:

The collection also includes an all-over print zip-up hoodie with matching sweatpants.

Loose-fit denim jeans and shorts round out the collection, with logos down the leg and on the back pockets, as do a pair of basketball shorts—yes, even for MLB teams.

The Houston Astros’ earth-tone and orange-accented theme is present in its section of the collection, including the standout varsity jacket with tan and brown stripes down the arms. It’s finished off with a Cooperstown stamp of approval.

The Denver Nuggets also get some love, using their beloved rainbow logo to shape the city’s skyline on the front of the black varsity jacket. The satin hooded jacket is a bit more eye-popping, with a digital camo base. Plus, there’s a matching sweater in royal blue.

Love Cassius Life? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Source:

A sleeper hit of the collection might be the pieces honoring the now-defunct Washington Bullets with its tip-off logo. Its red-and-blue history is represented, but a pop of color is added with yellow stars on the sleeves.

As for accessories, each team gets New Era fitted caps with stars printed on the back panels, and the front two split between each league’s logo and the franchise’s. If hats aren’t your vibe, there are also headbands for the Nuggets and Bullets.

Source:

Per usual, expect the collection to drop in America on May 21, and then in Asia on May 23.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.