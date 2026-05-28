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Jaÿ-Z Just Gave Sneaker Brand Brooks Running A Major Cosign

Jaÿ-Z Just Gave Sneaker Brand Brooks Running A Major Cosign With His Latest Fit

A recent New York sighting suggests the Brooklyn-born billionaire has added a new brand to his collection.

Published on May 28, 2026
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Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 6, 2026
Source: MEGA / Getty

Jaÿ-Z’s sneaker history knows no bounds, from his love of Air Jordans to the adidas Stan Smith (and the Campus), while always ready to throw on a clean pair of Timberlands.

For the better part of the last decade, he’s been on his retro casual vibe, thanks not to his creative director partnership with Puma, but a recent New York sighting suggests the Brooklyn-born billionaire has added a new brand to his collection.

Enter Brooks Running.

Hov was seen wearing a pair of the brand’s retro runner silhouette, the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 10, in the summer-ready “Coconut Milk” colorway.

Done up in a not-too-stark white, like any memorable early-aughts silhouette, it’s got a mesh base with metallic overlays on the sides and sits atop a heavily detailed sole.

He finished the outfit just as calmly as the sneakers, with a pair of loose-fitting black trousers, a tucked-in white tee to play off the Brooks, and a black blazer. On top of his head is his now-signature oversized beanie.

The model may be becoming a go-to for Jaÿ since he wore them in a more casual matching sweatsuit last month as well.

Brooks describes the retro as coming “out of the vault and onto the streets” while pairing “a heritage design with modern DNA TUNED cushioning for luxurious, all‑day comfort.”

Call it the Hov influence if you want, but most sizes are selling out of the fairly priced $170 sneakers, and the four-and-a-half-star customer rating is probably helping too.

There are also less subdued colorways—five, to be exact—available, like a forest green with gold and red highlights, as well as a silver-and-ice blue option. Fresh off the Jaÿ-Z co-sign, WWD says those new colorways just dropped, too.

The Adrenaline GTS 10 was released in 2009, and with everything old becoming casual wear, Brooks modernized the comfort so the midsole is now equipped with Nitrogen-infused DNA Tuned cushioning; the same tech in Brooks’ most lauded cutting-edge running lineup.

“We were able to combine [the two foams] in one process, which eliminates any need for glue that you would traditionally use to combine components of different physical properties,” Bryan Bhark, senior manager of innovation footwear development at Brooks, explained in 2025.

Headquartered in Seattle, the American-born company is by no means a newbie, having first been established in 1914, but it did not focus purely on the running segment until 2001. Since then, it’s steadily become the sneaker of choice for IYKYK runners (literally boasting the #1 spot in the US running specialty market), and its influence has begun to bleed into the mainstream.

Having just delivered its strongest quarter in history, Brooks is one of the brands recently embraced by the general population alongside the likes of On and Hoka.

Get a better look at the latest Hov-approved footwear and social media’s reaction below.

Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 10
Brooks Running
Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 10
Brooks Running
Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 10
Brooks Running
Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 10
Brooks Running
Brooks Running Adrenaline GTS 10
Brooks Running

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