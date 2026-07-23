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Nike's NYC-Inspired Air Force 1 Takes Cues From MetroCards And Rats

Nike’s NYC-Inspired Air Force 1 Takes Genius Design Cues From MetroCards And… Rats

Nike is reportedly readying A Air Force 1 "NYC Subway Rat" featuring rat-inspired details and nods to the MetroCard.

Published on July 23, 2026
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A pair of light gray Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with light pink soles.
Source: JD Sports / JD Sports

Nike’s known for flipping just about anything into a themed sneaker, whether its Lobsters, the Grateful Dead, or classic TV shows, but its latest may be the most outlandish.

Other inspirations usually have beloved fan bases, but the latest even had former Mayor Eric Adams appoint a czar to eradicate them from New York City.

That’s right, Nike’s created a sneaker that pays tribute to everyone’s most hated vermin: rats. More specifically, the rats in New York City, which are known to be humongous and have a mind of their own when taking over the MTA subway system.

But, once you shake off the heebie-jeebies, you’ll have to admit that the execution was masterful.

The Nike Air Force 1 ‘01 ‘NYC Subway Rat’ is covered in a scruffy College Grey suede to mirror a rat’s outer coat. To match the critters’ pink hands and feet, there is a Pink Glaze-colored outsole and an elongated reverse heel tab that cleverly resembles a tail.

Gray sneaker with Nike swoosh logo and yellow and blue tag attached.
Source: JD Sports / JD Sports

Since rats use the MTA as their source of transportation too, the soon-to-be-extinct MetroCard was shown some love with a mini version of the swipeable piece of plastic serving as a hangtag.

A pair of gray Nike Air sneakers with pink accents and the Nike Air logo.
Source: JD Sports / JD Sports

The vibrant blues and yellows are still present, as are the “insert this way/this side facing you” instructions, but the word Metrocard is replaced by a blue swoosh.

According to reports, the rat-inspired sneakers are expected to release during the 2026 holiday season for $150.

Nike has shown love to the Big Apple already this year with Air Force 1s dedicated to the New York Knicks‘ magical playoff run, which ended with them hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy and ending the city’s 53-year NBA championship drought.

Courtside mainstay Spike Lee has also shown his Knicks pride, most recently with a Jordan 3 dedicated to the blue and orange.

There were also the ‘Wheat’ Air Force 1s that New Yorkers likened to the beloved Timberland construction boots.

Back in 2005 at the height of the SB craze, designer Jeff Staple paid homage to New York’s rat with wings —pigeons— when he released the Nike SB Dunk Low Staple NYC Pigeon, which even had a patch of the bird on the heel.

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With New York pride at an all-time high, the Air Force 1 “NYC Subway Rat” may see a chaotic release too. 

A gray Nike Air Force 1 sneaker with a light pink sole.
JD Sports
A pair of light gray Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with the Nike logo visible.
JD Sports
Close-up of the sole of a pink Nike sneaker with a textured, cushioned design.
JD Sports

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