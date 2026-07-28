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LeBron James Offers Up 1st Sneak Peek At The Nike LeBron 24

LeBron James Offers Up 1st-Ever Sneak Peek At The Nike LeBron 24

LeBron James' first look at the Nike LeBron 24 has surfaced as he prepares for his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Published on July 28, 2026
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Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks
Richard Rodriguez

It’s a year of change for LeBron James. New team with the Philadelphia 76ers after signing a two-year, $8 million deal, a new jersey, and his first time back playing in the Eastern Conference —where he spent most of his career— since 2018.

Add that with him reportedly living in New York (part-time, at least) for the first time, and the 41-year-old has some adjusting to do.

There’s one more new aspect he’s got to get used to, but he’s at least been expecting this upgrade: the introduction of the Nike LeBron 24. 

In getting ready for his record-breaking 24th season, the King was getting in a sweat on the VersaClimber. The grainy video on his Instagram Stories doesn’t show much of the shoe other than it being a low-top, bland all-black wear-test model, so as the colorway doesn’t cloud his thoughts on the product.

Then a better shot of the sneakers popped up courtesy of trainer Chris Johnson on his Instagram. He posed for a photo with Johnson and new teammate Tyrese Maxey.

Still blacked out, this angle shows a sneaker that looks like a likely upgrade to the LeBron 23s with the same sort of encasing around the entire shoe, with a Swoosh on the heel and his crown logo atop the tongue.

The best look so far is from Instagram user @carterwangchina who posted a White/Gold pair with a noticeably slimmed-down and lighter-looking model.

During his heading-to-Philly announcement last week, James admitted that he thought he’d played his last game and was ready to call it quits.

But the Nike LeBron line appears never-ending. In his Mind The Game episode with Tyrese Haliburton in February, he spoke about the lead time to designing the sneakers and how far in advance future models are being developed. 

Since Nike is in Beaverton, Oregon, James used a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers to stop by the campus for a few meetings.

“We just played Portland a few days ago, and I met with Nike; we’re trying to finalize the 24,” James told Haliburton. “I just started the 23, we’re getting close to finalizing the 24, and then, you know, start talking about the 25, so it’s a long process, man.”

Related Stories

Until James presumably debuts the LeBron 24 during his Philly premiere, see how social media is reacting to the first pictures of the sneakers below.

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