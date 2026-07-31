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Raging rapper-turned-movie star Travis Scott wore a mysterious pair of Nikes when he walked the red carpet for The Odyssey, and his Cactus Jack imprint is finally revealing details.

Fortunately, we finally get some high-resolution images of the sneakers, but unfortunately, we now know they were exclusively gifted to the cast and crew of The Odyssey.

We already got a good look at the slim-fitted “Cactus Jack x The Odyssey Nike Moon Shoe” with its black leather upper, hairy suede detailing, and deep burgundy laces that match the rapper’s signature reverse swooshes.

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But what we didn’t get to see as close up is the “Cactus Jack x The Odyssey Nike ACG Moc,” which takes the slip-on silhouette and covers it in a fur-like upper to pay homage to Odysseus’ helmet. The back showcases the signature ACG triangle logo and a golden vertebra akin to Agamemnon’s helmet.

The Nike two-pack may be a limited release for those who worked on the Christopher Nolan-directed film, but what’s a Travis Scott release without merch?

For fans of The Odyssey and Cactus Jack-tinged goods, Scott’s got three shirts ready to purchase.

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First up is a $55 white T-shirt with a large greyscale image of Odysseus’ helmet on the front, and one of his quotes plastered across the back.

“WHAT YOU MOST WANT IS WHAT YOU MOST CAN’T HAVE AND WHAT YOU MOST CAN’T HAVE IS WHAT YOU ALREADY HAD AND LOST,” it reads, with some film credits beneath.

There’s also a black tee dedicated to the bard Phemius, which is Scott’s character, with his opening monologue line, of “A FACE. A FLEET. A WAR. A MAN. A THOUGHT. A TRICK.”

A third long-sleeve $75 tee honors the entire movie being shot on 70mm, which took over 2 million feet of film to accomplish.

If you prefer accessories, there’s a washed-orange bag that reads “Defy The Odds.”

The foursome of options is expected to ship in five to six weeks, but you can get a better look at everything, including the Nikes below.