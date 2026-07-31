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Travis Scott Reveals Cactus Jack x Nike 'The Odyssey' Collab & Merch

Travis Scott Reveals Exclusive Cactus Jack x Nike ‘The Odyssey’ Sneaker Collab & Merch

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack label unveiled detailed images of its 'The Odyssey' collab merchandise, and exclusive cast and crew Nike sneakers.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Black leather boots with red laces, a black and white image of a Roman soldier's helmet, a black t-shirt with the text "TO HOME MILLION O FILM MAX", and a black and gold studded leather jacket.
Source:

Raging rapper-turned-movie star Travis Scott wore a mysterious pair of Nikes when he walked the red carpet for The Odyssey, and his Cactus Jack imprint is finally revealing details.

Fortunately, we finally get some high-resolution images of the sneakers, but unfortunately, we now know they were exclusively gifted to the cast and crew of The Odyssey.

We already got a good look at the slim-fitted “Cactus Jack x The Odyssey Nike Moon Shoe” with its black leather upper, hairy suede detailing, and deep burgundy laces that match the rapper’s signature reverse swooshes.

Close-up of a pair of black boots with pink laces and a black boot with a metallic zipper pull.
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But what we didn’t get to see as close up is the “Cactus Jack x The Odyssey Nike ACG Moc,” which takes the slip-on silhouette and covers it in a fur-like upper to pay homage to Odysseus’ helmet. The back showcases the signature ACG triangle logo and a golden vertebra akin to Agamemnon’s helmet.

The Nike two-pack may be a limited release for those who worked on the Christopher Nolan-directed film, but what’s a Travis Scott release without merch?

For fans of The Odyssey and Cactus Jack-tinged goods, Scott’s got three shirts ready to purchase.

Three t-shirts featuring text and graphics related to the film "The Odyssey", including the IMAX logo, a Spartan helmet, and a quote about the film's production.
Source:

First up is a $55 white T-shirt with a large greyscale image of Odysseus’ helmet on the front, and one of his quotes plastered across the back.

“WHAT YOU MOST WANT IS WHAT YOU MOST CAN’T HAVE AND WHAT YOU MOST CAN’T HAVE IS WHAT YOU ALREADY HAD AND LOST,” it reads, with some film credits beneath. 

There’s also a black tee dedicated to the bard Phemius, which is Scott’s character, with his opening monologue line, of “A FACE. A FLEET. A WAR. A MAN. A THOUGHT. A TRICK.”

A third long-sleeve $75 tee honors the entire movie being shot on 70mm, which took over 2 million feet of film to accomplish.

If you prefer accessories, there’s a washed-orange bag that reads “Defy The Odds.”

The foursome of options is expected to ship in five to six weeks, but you can get a better look at everything, including the Nikes below.

Black long-sleeved t-shirt with "THE ODYSSEY IMAX" text printed in gray.
Cactus Jack
A black long-sleeved shirt with text reading "THE ODYSSEY 07.17.26 10 YEARS TO RETURN HOME OVER 2 MILLION FEET TO FILM IT IMAX A FILM BY CHRISTOPHER NOLAN".
Cactus Jack
Ten years to return home over 2 million feet to film
Cactus Jack
A black Spartan-style helmet with a tall black plume on a white background.
Cactus Jack
A white t-shirt with the text "WHAT YOU MOST WANT IS WHAT YOU MOST CAN'T HAVE. AND WHAT YOU MOST CAN'T HAVE IS WHAT YOU ALREADY HAD AND LOST." and the movie title "THE ODYSSEY" below.
Cactus Jack
Black t-shirt with "The Asphalt" text in red.
Cactus Jack
A black t-shirt with text reading "A FACE. A FLEET. A WAR. A MAN. A THOUGHT. A TRICK." and "THE ODYSSEY" logo.
Cactus Jack
A dark background with the text "A FLEET. A WAR. A MAN. A THOUGHT.
Cactus Jack
A black and burgundy Nike sneaker with a distinctive swoosh logo and lace-up design.
Cactus Jack
A pair of black and burgundy leather shoes with a textured pattern.
Cactus Jack
A burgundy-colored Nike shoe with a textured upper and a rugged sole.
Cactus Jack
A black and burgundy sneaker with a textured upper and lace-up closure.
Cactus Jack
A close-up view of the sole of a brown shoe with a textured, diamond-shaped tread pattern.
Cactus Jack
Black leather shoe with textured upper and rubber sole.
Cactus Jack
A pair of dark brown furry slippers with a black strap and gold-colored studs.
Cactus Jack
A pair of brown fuzzy slippers or house shoes.
Cactus Jack
Two black shoe soles with intricate, swirling patterns.
Cactus Jack
A pair of burgundy fur-lined boots with gold-colored metal accents on the sides.
Cactus Jack
A close-up view of a black and burgundy leather hiking boot with a rugged sole and laces.
Cactus Jack
Pair of rugged, burgundy-colored boots with metal studs and a thick, black sole.
Cactus Jack
Close-up of a dark brown, furry boot with a textured sole.
Cactus Jack
A pair of dark brown boots with a rugged, textured sole pattern against a black background.
Cactus Jack
A close-up view of a pair of dark brown leather boots with a textured sole pattern.
Cactus Jack
A close-up view of a dark-colored shoe with a distinctive tread pattern and laces.
Cactus Jack
Two dark, ornate, fur-lined boots with intricate patterns against a dark background.
Cactus Jack
A dark, close-up view of a black snake with a distinctive pattern on its body, coiled against a dark, textured background.
Cactus Jack
A black leather holster with a metallic clasp and a textured leather strap.
Cactus Jack
A close-up view of a black and silver knife with a serrated edge and a wooden handle against a dark, textured background.
Cactus Jack
A pair of black leather shoes with burgundy laces, resting on a dark, textured surface.
Cactus Jack
A close-up view of a black leather boot with pink laces and a textured sole on a wooden surface.
Cactus Jack
A pair of worn, textured sneakers with a checkered pattern on the soles, resting on a dark, cracked surface.
Cactus Jack
A pair of black and gray leather hiking boots with red laces, against a dark background.
Cactus Jack
Close-up view of black and pink sneaker with laces and tread pattern.
Cactus Jack
Close-up of a pair of black leather boots with red laces and metal eyelets.
Cactus Jack
Pair of worn, muddy hiking boots with deep tread patterns and red laces against a dark background.
Cactus Jack
Close-up of a pair of black and pink athletic shoes with a textured sole pattern.
Cactus Jack
A close-up view of a black leather boot with a red sole and stitching.
Cactus Jack
A large red tote bag with the text "DEFY THE GODS" printed on it.
Cactus Jack
A large, red tote bag with the text "The Odyssey" printed on it.
Cactus Jack

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cactus jack nike The Odyssey Travis Scott

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