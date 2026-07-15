Travis Scott Debuts Collab At ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere & It Might Be Nike’s Oldest Shoe Ever

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Travis Scott turned an already stunt-worthy night into a neck-breaking event for sneaker heads.

The Houston-born rapper plays the role of a bard or orator in the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan movie, The Odyssey. Since he opens the film, it was only right that he walk the red carpet at the film’s New York premiere.

But he made his appearance even more noteworthy with his fit.

He skipped his usual streetwear garb and opted for a more refined, relaxed-fit black suit with a matching black tie, worn over a white button-up.

Hard bottoms were nowhere to be found, with Scott opting for a never-before-seen pair of Nike sneakers.

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

With a quick zoom-in, they seem to harken back to Nike’s racing ‘Moon Shoe’ roots, when Bill Bowerman used a waffle iron to create an outsole hyperfocused on traction.

That very waffle-like pattern can be seen peeking out from beneath the shoe’s toe, and the thin upper looks similar to that 1970s silhouette, too. The black upper looks a bit distressed and is paired with a set of burgundy laces, and Scott’s undeniable signature reverse swoosh on either side is clear as day.

The very simple silhouette also gets some added detailing with layering running up the toe box, another layer of leather stitched atop, reinforcing the lacing system.

On the sides, there appear to be some rustic suede patches that match the overall weathered, worn look of the sneakers and mirror those that originated on the Moon Shoe.

Scott has been on a run since linking with Nike in 2017, including the highly customizable Air Force 1, his own silhouette, the Mac Attack, the Air Trainer 1, and a slew of Air Jordan 1s that still go for astronomical prices on the secondary market.

Most recently, there was the Jordan 1 Low ‘Shy Pink’ Pack that even former Apple CEO Tim Cook laced up for Apple’s 50th Anniversary event at New York City’s Grand Central.

Aside from the unknown model looking eerily similar to the Moon Shoe, it also plays into the current hype around flat-soled sneakers, which Nike has already capitalized on with the SKIMS collaboration and the reemergence of the Air Rift.

There’s no telling whether these will ever get an official release through Nike or if they’re just a one-off to celebrate Scott’s major film debut, since neither party has released a statement.

Scott did, however, take to his IG Stories to post a wooden box with characters on it, along with another shot of the box featuring a prominent Swoosh.