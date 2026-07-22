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Travis Scott's Got 'Ice Blue' Air Force 1s Expected To Drop This Fall

Travis Scott’s Got An ‘Ice Blue’ Pair Of Luxe Air Force 1s Expected To Drop This Fall

Travis Scott's rumored light blue ostrich leather Nike Air Force 1 is reportedly set to release in a few months.

Published on July 22, 2026
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"The Odyssey" New York Premiere
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Travis Scott has been making several public appearances in support of his role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey as well as enjoying a few World Cup matches, which means new fits and exclusive peeks at upcoming sneakers.

Among those flexes is a pair of Air Force 1s that he’s been spotted rocking, and now they’re reportedly getting a release date.

The Air Force 1 in question is a low-top done up in light blue ostrich leather, save for the swoosh, which has a smoother leather texture. As the mock-up shows, the midsole gets the same blue hue, and to break up the colorway, the midsole and laces are white. 

The news comes from sneakermarketro and brandon1an, who say the ‘Ice Blue & Celestine Blue’ model will release via Cactus Jack and Nike sometime this fall. 

Similar to Kith’s recently released Air Max 95 and Air Force 1 ‘The Linen Collection,’ this pair of Scott’s blue low tops is expected to be a made-to-order purchase, and buyers won’t get them in their hands until 2027. 

The rapper-turned-actor also had another sneaker moment when he stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and revealed he gifted the entire cast of The Odyssey a special-edition pair of the Nike ACG Moc, whose style reflects the film’s utilitarian stylings. The back even features a mini hanging vertebra, which also hangs from the back of the helmet of the film’s main character.  

Fallon also reminded Scott that the last time he visited the show, he presented him the Nike Mac Attacks, which he waited to wear for the special occasion of doing stand-up for the first time in a decade.

For the late-night sit-down interview, Scott wore an all-black outfit with a leather trench coat. He finished the fit with a few gold chains and laced up those waffle sneakers we saw him debut on The Odyssey premiere red carpet, which fans are still coming around to.

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But see social media’s reaction to the Air Force 1 lows below.

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