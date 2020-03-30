Mamba Effect: The Towel From Kobe Bryant’s Final Game Sells At Auction For More Than $30K

eBay and other online auction sites stopped the monetization of Kobe Bryant‘s death– but that hasn’t put a halt on live auctions.

The towel that Kobe Bryant had draped over his shoulders as he delivered his farewell speech following his final game in the NBA has sold at an auction for over $30,000.

CNN reported that the towel, which was purchased by David Kohler, sold for exactly $33,077.16. Along with the towel came the two tickets that the original owner had from the game, for further proof.

In the report, it was noted that this was not the first time that the towel has been sold for thousands of bucks. It originally came from a fan that grabbed it from Kobe as he was exiting the court for the last time on April 16, 2016, originally sold it for $8,356. The new owner reached out in February to put it up for auction once again and had to know that it’d go for more due to the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant just a few short months ago.

Kohler is an avid collector of Lakers memorabilia, he is reported to have the most Lakers memorabilia in the entire world, included in that is a middle school yearbook of Kobe Bryant which was signed by the Mamba himself. After the game, Bryant would give a speech about his love for the game and signed off for the last time by infamously saying “Mamba, out.”

The speech followed a euphoric and heroic 60 point effort from Kobe in his final hoorah as a Los Angeles Laker.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna along with seven others died in a helicopter crash on January 26th.