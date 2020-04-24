STREAMED: Kid Cudi & Travis Scott Connect On “THE SCOTTS,” Juice WRLD Posthumously Releases “Righteous,” & More

Kid Cudi & Travis Scott — “THE SCOTTS”

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi are “THE SCOTTS.” After joining forces on tracks like “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD,” “through the late night” and “Baptized In Fire,” the explosive duo reunites on a high-profile collaboration produced by Take a Daytrip, Plain Pat, and Dot Da Genius.

“We got control of the flows,” La Flame boasts on the track. “We heard that your wave went dry / We flood in a drought.” Cudder adds: “Time we go double though, time to add up the math / And I’ve been dealing with too many things, having so many dreams.”

The new single, which was teased during Travis’ acclaimed Fortnite concert event, could be a taste of things to come. The duo teased a collaborative project during an Instagram Live session before the song’s release and they are billed as THE SCOTTS on this track.

THE SCOTTS is a reference to both artists. Kid Cudi’s given name is, of course, Scott Mescudi. It’s no secret that Cudder’s real name inspired Travis — born Jacques Webster — to incorporate Scott into his stage name.

“He’s part of my story, how I even became who I am,” Travis told MTV News in 2015. “There would be no Travis Scott if it wasn’t for him.”

Listen to THE SCOTTS on “THE SCOTTS” below.

Alicia Keys — “Good Job”

Alicia Keys honors those who inspire her with a brand new single, “Good Job.” The track was reportedly written months ago, but it was released as a form of gratitude in the wake of the global pandemic.

The song’s lyrics reflect that grateful spirit. “You’re doing a good job,” Alicia sings over piano keys. “Don’t get too down / The world needs you now / Know that you matter.”

Keys opened up about the track’s aim shortly after it dropped. “Whether you’re on the front lines at the hospitals, balancing work, family, and homeschool teaching, delivering mail, packages, or food, or facing other personal difficulties because of COVID-19, I feel you,” she said in a statement to press, as per Rolling Stone. “You are seen, loved and deeply appreciated.”

Keys also took to Instagram to share part of the song’s story. “I wrote it for all the people that work so hard and never hear the words ‘Good Job,’” she explained. “⁣I believe in us though, I believe in the way we are showing up for each other and caring about each other. The way that we are all connected more than we’ve ever been before. This is for you. You’re doing a good job.”

Keys produced the song, which she also co-wrote with Avery Chambliss, The-Dream, and her husband Swizz Beatz. Listen to “Good Job” below.

Juice WRLD — “Righteous”

Juice WRLD’s music lives on with the release of “Righteous.” Produced by Nick Mira and Charlie Handsome, the posthumous single comes just months after the star’s untimely passing.

“I’m feeling righteous,” Juice sings on the cut. “I know that the truth is hard to digest / Five or six pills in my right hand / Codeine runneth over on my nightstand / Taking medicine to fix all of the damage / My anxiety the size of a planet.” He later adds: “We may die this evening / Coughing, wheezing, bleeding.”

Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace is reportedly overseeing the release of his posthumous material. “Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music. Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat,” she said in an open letter to fans.

Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, Juice WRLD was a rising star in music before his tragic death in December of last year. He died of an accidental overdose with Oxycodone and codeine in his system, according to TMZ. He was 21.

A “Righteous” music video directed by Steve Cannon was also released to go along with the new single. It features animation by Tristan Zammit. Listen to the single and watch the visual below.

Reason — “Might Not Make It”

Top Dawg Entertainment’s Reason returns with “Might Not Make It,” a new song that references some noteworthy names. The track is a hypothetical look at what the California-based rapper might do with his final hours of life.

Over an Elite-produced instrumental, Reason breaks down some fantasies with celebrities. “I’d have sex with Lori, Rihanna, a Kardashian too / Might just fuck everybody like Kardashians do,” he raps. Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Ari Lennox and SZA are among the other women mentioned on the track.

Elsewhere, Reason raps about wanting to leak music by label mates Kendrick Lamar and Jay Rock. He also adds in a line about Yeezy: “If I only had one more day / Rewind the clock and turn West into the old Kanye.”

“Might Not Make It” is the latest song from Top Dawg Entertainment in a busy week. Dubbing this TDE’s “Fan Appreciation Week,” the label also dropped new music by Zacari, SiR, and Isaiah Rashad in the days prior.

Listen to “Might Not Make It” below.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again — 38 Baby 2

YoungBoy Never Broke Again keeps the music coming. Shortly after releasing Still Flexin, Still Steppin, the buzz-worthy rapper unleashes a new 17-song project for his fans.

NBA holds the court down on his own for the bulk of this project. Only two featured acts pop up here, including DaBaby, who is featured on “Thug of Spades” and YoungBoy’s own mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, who appears on “Bout My Business.”

38 Baby 2 is the sequel to NBA’s 2016 project 38 Baby. The 14-song effort featured Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates, and more. Earlier this year, YoungBoy also released the aforementioned 14-song offering Still Flexin, Still Steppin.

“Threw all the heart break & pain I’m not gone say I didn’t change looking at everything I been threw I say I’ve never been outsmarted,” NBA said in a statement on Instagram. “Fuck however you see my life I’m a 38BABY but it’s still more to learn.”

Listen to 38 Baby 2 below.