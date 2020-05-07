We’ve Finally Got A Detailed Look At The YEEZY 451

Last month, we saw Kanye West hopping out of his Maybach while wearing a new Yeezy sneaker that caused him to jump over a puddle, and now we know why.

Mr. West, the rightful owner to the Yeezy fortune, gets his own signature shoes for free, but he hopped over the water because the upper of the show isn’t leather, it appears to be a thin fabric that falls to the side when they aren’t even being rocked. And if you’ve ever been forced to walk around in wet socks, you already get it. But the mesh shoe he was rocking ahead of Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week is the Yeezy 451, and we’ve finally got a closer look at the latest model, thanks to Yeezy Mafia’s Instagram.

The 451 is similar to other Yeezy models with a fabric upper that’s made for comfortability and the utmost wearability– excluding rain and chilly weather, of course. The only solid part of the shoe is its outsole and the teeth or spine that appear to wrap the shoe to give it some sort of stability and shape.

If you remember, Kanye sketched out a silhouette very similar to the 451 in 2018, and his drawing has pretty much come to life.

With the Yeezy brand growing so fast, Ye hopes to build factories near his newly purchased ranch in Cody, Wyoming, and wants to use local talent and manpower to get the job done.

The brand is also growing at an exponential rate– so fast that West has been declared a billionaire by Forbes. Of course, he still had an issue when the publication got the amount wrong.

“It’s not a billion,” West texted Forbes. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”