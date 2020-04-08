Kanye West Rocks Quarantine-Approved ‘Fit While Showing Off Latest YEEZY Boots

It’s been tough for celebrities to get ‘fits off since they’re stuck in the house like the rest of us, but leave it to Kanye West to put an outfit together during a global pandemic.

Yesterday, April 7, Mr. West was spotted in Calabasas at the YEEZY headquarters rocking a yellow pair of YEEZY Season 8 boots as he hopped out of his matte black Lamborghini truck. They debuted on the Paris Fashion week FW2020 back in early March, but this is the first time fans have gotten a chance to see the boots off the runway. And honestly, they don’t look that bad.

Ye paired them with a pair of loose-fitting distressed light denim and a navy blue Teddy jacket that he made sure had a high enough color to cover his mouth– a smart move with the coronavirus going around.

When the boots first debuted last month, they were rightfully clowned on social media with their futuristic design that makes them appear like moon boots. The tooling of the bottom is also reminiscent of a Yeezy 700 outsole on steroids. Two other types of footwear were debuted in Paris: an oversized slide that looks similar to the Yeezy clog from 2019; and a higher-cut puffer boot.

West has remained pretty quiet lately other than a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal in which is spoke on what it was like when he first started wearing the MAGA hat and almost flying to Sweden to free A$AP Rocky.