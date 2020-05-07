Tinder’s Got A Video Chatting Feature Coming Soon Because Everyone Is Stuck At Home & Lonely AF

If you’ve been following social distancing and stay-at-home protocols for the past 8 weeks or so, you’re probably missing your barber, your favorite restaurants, and if you’re a bachelor– dates.

Putting together a nice fit, making sure your cut is right, and throwing on the perfect cologne to set the vibe right is a right of passage when getting to know someone new– whether you’re trying to just get it in after hitting up a bar or a proper dinner. But the human connection you’ve been missing has been duly noted by dating (or hook up) app Tinder, and if you’re tired of sending emojis back and forth, then the upcoming new video chat capability is for you.

We’ll probably be stuck inside for a while, so thankfully, Tinder plans to drop the new feature by the end of June.

“We are confident that demand for human connection will never dissipate and remain committed to fulfilling that need,” announced the company during its recent earnings note. “This period of social isolation would have been much more dire for single people — who no longer have other avenues to meet and connect such as bars and concerts — if not for our products.”

The site’s parent company Match Group confirmed on the call what we already know– the pandemic has left people lonely as hell and the app’s been getting a lot more use. Swiping has reportedly reached an all-time high with women users under the age of 30, increasing their daily average swipes by 37 percent while men over 30 have been getting busy as well.

While you could always just exchange numbers with your potential new fling, its always safer to peep them on the app first, before swapping any personal information. Plus, with the forthcoming person-to-person video chats, you can easily tell if they’re angle-fishing you while they make sure your hairline is still intact.

Happy e-dating.