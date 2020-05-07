Michael Jordan Reportedly Wouldn’t Let Horace Grant Eat After Bad Games: “Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat”

We all know Michael Jordan is ruthless, but the stories coming out as ESPN’s The Last Dance airs continue to prove just how dedicated he was to winning.

Jordan’s competitiveness has often been a point of contention between him and his Chicago Bulls teammates and that includes Horace Grant in a hilariously new anecdote. Sam Smith, the author of “The Jordan Rules,” — a book featured in one of the doc’s episodes– recently spoke about a story involving Horace Grant that was left on the cutting room floor.

“Players would come to me over the years and said, ‘You know what he did? He took Horace [Grant’s] food away on the plane because Horace had a bad game,’” Smith said on the Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks Podcast. “He told the stewardesses ‘Don’t feed him, he doesn’t deserve to eat.’”

No one is quite sure if the stewardesses listened to or abided by Jordan’s request, but Grant was on the Bulls from 1987-94 and was part of the first three-peat so Jordan couldn’t have hated on him that much. It’s also worth noting that Grant was a solid role player, as the journeyman averaged 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game during his 17-year career.

Michael Jordan says Horace Grant was the "Jordan Rules" player leak. Horace Grant denies pic.twitter.com/usFS7MVxQu — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 4, 2020

It was long thought that Grant was the one leaking all the team’s info that wound up in the book– to this day Jordan still thinks it was him.

Though the story is interesting, Smith says that instances like this never came to light because no players would go on record.

“They would tell me stuff like that and then they’d say ‘Why don’t you write this?’” Smith explained. “And I would say ‘Well, I can’t write it unless you say it.’ I don’t do ‘league sources.’ You can’t do that kind of stuff on these kinds of things. ‘If you want to be quoted I’ve got no problem with that.’ ‘No, no, no we can’t say that about Michael Jordan.’”

With Steve Kerr admitting Jordan has punched him in the face before, this story isn’t too hard to believe.