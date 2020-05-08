Allen Iverson Flips Famous ‘Practice’ Rant To Help Push Social Distancing

Practice? We talking about PRACTICE.

18-years-ago, NBA Hall of Famer, Allen Iverson, delivered one of the most iconic rants during a press conference in sports history. Following a disappointing first-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics, a very disappointed Iverson lost his cool when one reporter brought up practice and gave us the legendary sports moment where the superstar said practice 22 times.

Now, Iverson decided to talk about PRACTICE again on the anniversary of the moment, but this time using it to help push people to stay safe, stay home, and practice social distancing. In a tweet using a photo from the May 7, 2002 press conference he used the caption:

“We talkin about practicing social distancing!!! #StayHome

#StaySafe”

Clever, very clever indeed.

That’s not all Iverson is doing to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the All-In Challenge, which has already raised over an astounding $33.7 million for COVID-19 relief efforts, the 2001-02 NBA MVP has put up a one-day meet-and-greet called the “Ultimate AI Experience.”

One lucky winner will have the opportunity to play Iverson in a game of H-O-R-S-E, enjoy a Sixers home game courtside with AI, a trip to Reebok headquarters. Plus the chance to present the MVP award with him at the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.

The one fan who won the experience posted a $25,000 bid. Congrats to the person and consider us jealous. But shout to Allen Iverson for helping the cause during these trying times. We are all in this together.

Photo: TOM MIHALEK / Getty