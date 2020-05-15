How You Can Win a Tour Of Nike’s Headquarters & Design Your Own Sneakers While Helping COVID-19 Relief

Since we’ve all been hunkered down during the coronavirus, some celebrities have stepped up in major ways to help those struggling.

And lately, with Fanatics’ All In Challenge, they’ve not only donated money but offered up some fresh experiences to get others involved. The latest is Nike CEO & President John Donahoe, who’s entered the challenge in hopes of giving one lucky fan a private tour of Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. The winner will also get a chance to design a pair of their very own sneakers alongside the company’s immensely talented design team.

“Ever wanted the chance to design your own pair of NIKE shoes? Well, now is your chance when you win this amazing NIKE experience, where you will get to visit NIKE’s World Headquarters in Oregon. Attend a design session with NIKE designers to create a personalized shoe design where one pair will be made just for you! Get a one-on-one mentorship session with John Donahoe, President, and CEO of NIKE, Inc., and experience a behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic campus, including the new LeBron James Building. In addition to this exclusive visit to the NIKE Headquarters and chance to meet the President and CEO, you’ll also get to take home NIKE product worth up to $1,000!” reads the challenge’s description.

Other celebs with dope experiences for the challenge include Drake, who’s offering two seats on Air Drake, –his Boeing 767-300F redesigned by Virgil Abloh–care packages from his boutique OVO brand and Nike and tickets to his concert once touring starts again.

The “All In Challenge” was started by billionaire Michael Rubin who’s a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Donations for this experience are open right now with bids starting at $10 for 10 entries. All of the proceeds will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry with bidding ending on June 3 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Nike’s been one of the most proactive brands during the COVID-19 outbreak and has pledged more than $25 million to relief efforts and recently donated more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel, and equipment around the world.