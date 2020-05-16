Stream LeBron James’ Virtual Graduation #GraduateTogether Featuring President Obama & More

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people live their lives.

Lives have been lost, people are jobless, and the economy is in one of the worst slumps ever. One of the results of just about everything being shutdown is graduations being canceled around the world. For the kids who worked so hard over the past few years to attain degrees, this was supposed to be their time to shine. So, celebrities are going all out to make sure that everyone that was slated to proudly walk across that stage still feels special and accomplished. And LeBron James is one of those prominent figures and is behind a dope celebration.

The NBA champion and humanitarian teamed up with XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation Partner to host Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. The Los Angeles Laker will be joined by other big names– former President Barack Obama, Zendaya, Lena Waithe, and Yara Shahidi.

The newly minted grads will also have to vibe out to a few musical performances from Pharrell, YBN Cordae, and H.E.R. And thanks to TV One, you can stream it right here tonight, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

For all the other star-studded virtual graduations popping off over the next week, check out our list here.