Rolls Royce Finally Made A (Toy) Car You Can Actually Afford

If the shelves at your home that you’ve been staring at (since stay-at-home orders were put in place) are a bit bare, Rolls Royce has you covered.

Now, we get it. If you’re not part of the rare one percent, you likely can’t afford one of the cars part of the luxurious Rolls Royce fleet– especially because the cheapest will set you back around $300,000. But, the storied car brand is making it a little bit easier to cop the car your favorite rapper has been rhyming about, driving in their videos, or may actually be sitting in their driveway.

The 1:8 Rolls-Royce Cullinan can be yours, for just $17,000. Yup, you read those three extra zeros correctly. You cant actually drive the mini Rolls-Royce truck, but it’s pretty legit and represents how the brand wants car enthusiasts to still enjoy their toys when they don’t get much use during a global pandemic.

“An authentic 1:8 scale replica of a full-sized Cullinan, in which every detail is reproduced with absolute perfection, can now be enjoyed by clients around the world, in the comfort of their own home,” reads the press release. “Far more than a mere model, each miniature Cullinan is individually and painstakingly crafted by hand, to the client’s specification, from over 1,000 individual components. This process can take up to 450 hours – over half of the time required to build a full-sized Cullinan at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.”

The mini Cullinan comes equipped with working lights, 40,000 exterior paint choices, a perfectly replicated engine, and the buttery leather you’d expect from the Rolls brand. Oh, and that $17,000 price starts to go up if customers want to go crazy with the customization options.