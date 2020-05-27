Nike Unveils 2020 BETRUE Collection For Pride Month

Right on time.

Every year towards the end of May, Nike drops official photos of the forthcoming BETRUE Collection– and the didn’t disappoint this time around. Rather than use rainbow motifs over some of its most famous silhouettes, Nike took the time to make sure every design choice tells a story– and that starts with the Air Force One. This is the first time the Air Force has been featured in the BETRUE Collection, and with its clean, white pebbled leather upper, its glossy gradient details are inspired by NYC’s ballroom culture in the mid-’80s. That gloss can be spotted on the swoosh, and the heel features a 10-color mark that’s inspired by the More Color, More Pride flag introduced in Philly in 2017.

If sandals are going to be your vibe this summer, Nike’s also got a black pair of Air Deschutz with bold color hits throughout to pay homage to the LGBTQIA+ flag. Lastly is the colorful Air Max 2090, which represents the energy of parade marches, which Nike notes is “the setting in which modern pride is rooted.”

Kicks aside, Nike is also donating money to LGBTQIA+ foundations.

“This year, Nike is supporting more than 20 organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community, with some grants administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America. The organizations range from local to national with a focus on advocacy in sports, creating safe spaces, and elevating the history of the community. Some of these nonprofits received grants from Nike last year as well; the continuation of funding is vital during this unprecedented time,” Nike explains.

You can peep all the way they’re helping the community over on Nike Purpose.

Converse also got in on the pride celebration after already donating more than $1,000,000 in support of local and global LGBTQIA+ organizations. The classic Chuck 70 and Chuck Taylor All Star get done up with the More Color, More Pride flag, which includes black and brown stripes for inclusion.

The Nike BeTrue Collection releases June 5 in China and June 19 globally on Nike and at select retailers. The Converse Pride Collection releases globally May 29 on Converse.

Peep the detailed pictures of both collections below.