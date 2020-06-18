The Kyrie 6 Is The Stand Out of Nike’s 2020 N7 Collection

Nike has returned with its yearly N7 collection, and per usual, it doesn’t disappoint.

This go-round Nike decided to remix the Air Max 90, the Venture Runner, the Kyrie 6s, and the supper comfy Benassi slide with influence from heritage plants found around the Americas.

There’s also some merch to go along with the collection, but save for a black t-shirt with a vintage Nike graphic, it’s all reserved for the ladies. Getting into the sneakers, the Air Max 90s are decidedly inspired by flowers and feature different grains of suede to make them soft to the touch. The upper features muted grays and tans, with hits of lime green and pink to up your summer wardrobe.

Next is the Venture Runner, which takes the floral approach more literally with drawn-on flowers along the entire upper with a Black swoosh to cap things off.

“The detailed floral graphic adds vibrancy and harnesses the healing power of colors and plants while its OG track style is elevated with a rich mixture of materials like airy mesh and velvety suedes,” says Nike.

The stand out of the collection, the pair that likely have people slamming their phones down when they miss out, are the Kyrie 6s. The kicks are based in a clean tan with a solar red swoosh along the midfoot strap and a quilt pattern along the back the helped Irving connect to his roots.

“Distinct symbols on the Kyrie 6 N7 reflect Kyrie Irving’s personal journey and reconnection to his indigenous roots,” explains Nike. “A star representing his community is inspired by the long history of Lakota quilt design, and the mountain stands for his Lakota name, Hela or Little Mountain—symbols of strength Kyrie carries with him on and off the court.”

Nike’s N7 initiative was created to help support Native American and Indigenous communities in North America. Since its inception in 2009, more than $8 million in grants has been donated to more than 270 communities and organizations.

Peep more detailed photos of the collection below.