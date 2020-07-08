Say Her Name: Kyrie Irving Producing TV Special Calling For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Kyrie Irving is showing once again that his purpose goes beyond the NBA court.

He’s been one of the league’s most prominent advocates for not continuing the NBA season in Florida’s bubble for social justice reasons, but now he’s gone even farther in his mission thanks to a producer role.

The Brooklyn Nets star is a producer on a TV special titled “#SayHerName: Breonna Taylor” that will air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on PlayersTV. The network announced the show in a news release Tuesday morning, and the NBA champ is glad to shed light on the racial injustice of America.

“In a time when society is calling out police brutality, social injustices, and systemic racism, it is critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women,” Irving wrote in the statement. “I stand for Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and the countless women whose names are never said but have shared the same unfortunate fate.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot and killed on March 13 when three plainclothes officers entered her Louisville apartment on a no-knock warrant.

Gunfire was exchanged between officers and Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he believed that the officers were intruders. Taylor died after being shot eight times. While George Floyd’s murder has been more highly publicized and the officers involved have all been fired and arrest, justice wasn’t as swift for Taylor’s death.

Officer Brett Hankison was fired for his part in her death, but the other officers involved haven’t even been fired or much less charged.

Irving’s been very focused on civil rights –especially right now– alongside Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, leading a coalition of players expressing some concern about the league restarting. Irving is one of the many players concerned that the return of the NBA will take away attention from the fight against systemic racism and police brutality. Lakers big man Dwight Howard penned a letter to CNN voicing his support for Irving’s decision.