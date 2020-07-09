Carmelo Anthony Calls Out Major Sports Teams For Appropriating Native American Culture

Carmelo Anthony is calling out several professional sports teams for disrespecting and appropriating Native American culture.

After the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians said they are considering possible name changes, Carmelo upped the ante to let the NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA know not making a change isn’t an option. Tagging the Redskins and the NFL’s official Twitter account, Carmelo wrote “We are not equal until all our communities are equal. In support of our Native American communities, the use of Native mascot names needs to end.”

His message included a photo of six sports teams’ names crossed out. See below:

We are not equal until all our communities are equal. In support of our Native American communities, the use of Native mascot names needs to end. @Redskins @NFL #TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/3ZSmNhCZFa — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) July 8, 2020

“The Kansas City Chiefs have not commented on whether the defending Super Bowl champions are reviewing anything related to the team name or image,” Syracuse.com reports, adding “The Chicago Blackhawks said they have no plans to change their name or logo, as both are in honor of an actual person: ‘Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public,’ the hockey team said in a statement.”

The Golden State Warriors have not responded either and the Atlanta Braves simply said the team “honors, supports, and values the Native American community. That will never change,” according to Deadline. Amid protests against police violence and racism aimed at the Black community, Carmelo has also shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.” Not Everything That Is Faced Can Be Changed, But Nothing can be changed UNTIL ITS FACED,” he said in part.

