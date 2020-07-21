A Virgil Abloh-Designed Pan-African Supreme Box Logo Tee Is Selling For More Than $10,000

The Supreme box logo tee is the skate brand’s most famous offering, but the latest is more coveted than usual.

This special edition box logo tee was designed in collaboration with Off-White‘s Virgil Abloh as a part of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Now its on sale for a cool €10,000, which is approximately $11,464 at Duke’s Archives, which is known for its uber-rare and super sought after streetwear pieces.

The tee was initially spotted during Abloh’s first-ever museum exhibition at MCA last June dubbed “Figures of Speech.”

Similar to most box logos, it’s printed on a plain tee with the Supreme name stamped in the middle of the chest. But rather than the traditional red, black and green are added to nod to the Pan-African Flag and represent people of the African Diaspora and to symbolize black freedom. The tee was initially modeled by Chief Keef at the exhibit as he flexed his jewelry for the camera.

“The image of Chief Keef is very powerful because it symbolizes a moment in time where a kid of immigrants is the head creative director of Louis Vuitton and hosts his own exhibition in the MCA,” reads the product page on Duke’s archive. “Chief Keef, one of the most influential artists of the last decade – and the pioneer of Chicago Drill Music. The Pan-African flag, and Virgil’s creations all come together in this exhibition.

The exhibit showcased Abloh’s most pivotal moments in his 20-year career broken down into seven parts “Early Work,” “Fashion,” “Music,” “Intermezzo,” “Black Gaze,” “Design,” and “The End.” The sections chronicles his Pyrex Vision days, his reworking of bold texts that became a staple in Off-White‘s design language, the creative direction he accomplished for Kanye West’s DONDA firm, and designing the cover for his Chicago brethren’s 2013 album Yeezus.

The product description also notes that the tee will never see a general release, so if you’ve got some extra bands sitting around, you can cop the tee here.