Another Day, Another L: Sneaker Enthusiasts React To Missing Out On The Air Jordand IV Off-White

The world has definitely changed due to COVID-19, but one thing has remained constant through it all, how insanely difficult it is to cop highly-coveted kicks on Nike’s SNKRS app.

A lot of sneakerheads are down in the dumps Saturday (Jul.25) morning because they didn’t get that beloved “Got Em” notification sent to their smartphones when trying to secure a pair of the Virgil-approved Air Jordan IV “Off-White” sneakers. Instead, they were greeted with the constant reminder of hard it is to purchase sneakers on the app when they were quickly told their entry into the raffle for the exclusive kicks was not selected.

Almost immediately, “Another L,” “Sold Out,” “Nike,” and “SNKRS” all trended on Twitter simultaneously, which pretty much details how many people missed out on the sneakers. We couldn’t help but notice a significant amount of men are making up a sizeable amount of dismay over not being blessed with the honor to purchase a pair of the kicks that were made specifically for the lady sneakerheads. It’s no secret they were looking for an opportunity to try to beat someone over the head with a ridiculous resale price.

Yea, we see y’all.

SNKRS APP: The Air Jordan 4 x Off-White has sold out. Me: pic.twitter.com/04UmagqhHG — AYO (@_Opeyemi12) July 25, 2020

Anyway, this is just a constant reminder that no matter what is going on in the world, it’s never going to be easy to get these sneakers. Just recently, people were electronically crying on the internet over the “Grateful Dead” SB Dunks.

Smh #SNKRS pic.twitter.com/0etQ7Rt9Ue — B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) July 24, 2020

It didn’t help that Kylie Jenner had to rub it in our faces that she had a pair while we were left to wallow in our own self-pity because we played ourselves once again by thinking we would be able to score sneakers on Nike’s SNKRS app. We also learned recently that she is an opportunistic sneaker enthusiast. Don’t believe us? Go to her Instagram page.

Well, we’re sorry to the ladies, and the ladies only who really wanted a pair of the Air Jordan IV “Off White.” You can peep the fallout to the SNKRS latest launch below.

Photo: Nike / Jordan Brand