Scott Storch Opening Rehab Center After Being Sober For Eight Years

Scott Storch has fought the hard battle of drug addiction and is now lending his efforts to others who need help to beat that same struggle.

Storch opened The Heavenly Center in Studio City, California, on August 1, and he’s even had help from Steve Lobel and national recovery advocate Nick Morgan.

Storch is a critically acclaimed producer who experienced high levels of success in the early 2000s. By 2006 it was estimated that his net worth was north of $70 million, but during his rise in the music industry, he also developed a cocaine addiction. Beginning in August of 2006, Storch decided he would take a break from music. His friend and manager, Derek Jackson, said, “It was just a wonderful year, but I think it was defined by the magic month of August. He ran into the Hollywood class – and when he went to Hollywood, all things changed.”

Over the course of the next few years, he squandered over $30 million and was in a bad financial position by January of 2007. In May of 2009, Storch filed for bankruptcy.

Storch briefly opened up about his whole ordeal to Hot 97 back in 2018 and is currently eight years clean.

“I was the most dangerous kind of drug addict,” Storch told Hot 97 in 2018. “I was a drug addict who had millions and millions of dollars in the bank, ready to spend on drugs, and not have to go to work, and not have to worry about anything… The reason why that’s the most dangerous is because if you don’t run out of… Really, usually, people stay alive because they run out of money.”

Some of Storch’s biggest hits include beats for 50 Cent, The Game, T.I.,, Beyoncé, Dr. Dre, Nas, and Snoop Dogg.