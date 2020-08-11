Is Def Jam Gearing Up To Release Another Fighting Video Game?

Def Jam has (finally!) teased returning to the video game industry.

The recording label teamed up with Electronic Arts in the early 2000s to create a couple of hits for gamers. Now the recording label is possibly dipping back into the gaming market thanks to some nostalgia found on Twitter. Def Jam tweeted, “The streets saying we need a new Def Jam game.”

The company went on to tease that once their official twitter hits 1 million followers, they’ve got “a special announcement” coming.

🤔 The streets saying we need a new Def Jam game pic.twitter.com/PSaqxryiDR — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) August 9, 2020

As of right now, Def Jam has reached 1 million followers, but they have yet to announce any big news. But the label’s tweet caught the attention of video game developer Virtual Basement as fans started to get their hopes up for a fight game comeback.

“Our DM’s are open and we’re ready when you guys are,” Virtual Basement told Def Jam.

The first video game from Def Jam came out in 2003 when Def Jam Vendetta released. It was the first video game of its kind and featured some of the record label’s hottest artists in the game at the time. Artist like DMX, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Joe Budden were all showing off their wrestling moves.

The sequel, Def Jam: Fight For NY, was released by Electronic Arts in 2004 and is often regarded as a classic. The second game expanded the fighting styles and revamped the roster with Snoop Dogg and Lil Kim serving as the key additions.

Def Jam Icon was the third and final game to release from the company, and it did not perform very well, so the series was canceled.

Stay tuned to Def Jam’s Twitter for the latest on the hopeful release.