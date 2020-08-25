For The Vibes: Lauryn Hill Performs At Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2021 Show

There may finally be a performance that Lauryn Hill literally can’t be late to.

Since the coronavirus has riddled through America and the rest of the world, many people and companies are looking for other ways to keep people entertained by adhering to social distancing rules. And that practice also goes for the fashion world, while thought leaders are scrambling about what to do for fashion week. Louis Vuitton‘s menswear director Virgil Abloh put together LV’s Spring-Summer 2021 show, and for some added entertainment, he added Lauryn Hill to the mix for the vibes.

Other than for her classic album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, she’s known for frequently not showing up for her shows or being late. But the pandemic has made that virtually impossible with her 20-minute set being recorded in late July at MLH Studio in New Jersey –not too far from her home.

Ms. Hill performed six tracks, including her 1998 classic “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and her most recent single, “Guarding the Gates” from the Queen & Slim soundtrack.

Abloh must be a fan because he waxed poetic about her in the Youtube video’s description section, saying, “Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse.”

In the end, Lauryn Hill announced that on behalf of her performance, Virgil and Louis Vuitton would be making a donation to the MLH Foundation “with all proceeds going to Black businesses affected by COVID-19 and other hardships.” The foundation’s primary purpose is to fund a huge group of charities built to help people all over the world—including the Africa Philanthropic Foundation, Appetite For Change, Apps & Girls, and the Equal Justice Initiative

The Off-White frontman has been melding cultures in other way’s on behalf of LV too. Just recently, he signed Jamaican-born skateboarder Lucien Clark to Vuitton and gave him free rein to create his own skate shoe. As promised, he’s giving designers the opportunities that took him years to earn.

“I didn’t grow up with many icons or idols to pattern my career on,” Abloh said. “But at my businesses, I’ve seen artists and designers of my skin color do things in two months that took me 25 years to accomplish.”