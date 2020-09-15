Drake’s “Splatter” Air Jordan 4s Are Up For Auction & Already Going For $19K

Last month it was announced that Sotheby’s would be hosting its first-ever collection of hip hop items up for auction. Now it turns out, some of the lots aren’t just relics from the 90s and the early aughts.

Included in that auction is a pair of Drake‘s “Splatter” Air Jordan 4s, so it’s time for you sneakerheads to listen up. The rare kicks were first spotted back in August of 2017 and have been part of much speculation since then after he showed them off on Instagram. They were rumored to be an OVO X Jordan collaboration, but the noise went quiet when Drake was allegedly a footwear free agent. The beef with Pusha T outed the 6 God’s plans of taking his talent to adidas and announcing that he had a son. After that, Drake reassured fans that it was “checks over stripes” and has continued to do so years later with the Swoosh’d out video for “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Just that story behind the 4s is enough to make that price go sky high– as if the size 11s weren’t going for a major bag already. The sneakers were estimated to go for as much as $12,000, but that guess has already shattered with the current bid sitting at $19,000. The splattered Jordan 4s look nearly identical to the Bred 4s save for the splattered midfoot paint. In fact, they were first debuted back in 1989 as a sample but currently remain in a vault.

The lot also includes the famous crown Biggie wore in a 90s photoshoot and 22 love letters a high-school-aged Tupac wrote where he even mentioned Jada Pinket Smith.

“The impact of hip-hop is everywhere — sneakers, clothing, jewelry, art, music. I wanted to have a sale that really recognized how massive that impact really is,” said Cassandra Hatton, the Sotheby’s senior specialist who organized the sale. “I’ve seen the crown. Everybody’s seen the crown. It’s so famous. It’s so iconic. When I was first thinking of doing this sale, I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to track that crown down? I’ve sold all sorts of wild things. But this is a little different.”