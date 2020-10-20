COMME des GARÇONS Adds Some Luxe Detailing To The Classic Air Force 1 Mid

As the Nike Dunk and Air Force 1 continue to become a wardrobe staple, another streetwear brand has upped the ante.

This time around its COMME des GARÇONS, the brand is putting a luxe spin on the classic silhouette. Rather than creating an entirely new colorway, the Japanese brand focuses on the two most popular ones– a black pair and a white pair. Both are mids and stay true to founder Rei Kawakubo’s idea that it is not possible to make something completely new.

The mids, which first debuted in the Fall/Winter 2020 “Neo Future” show, feature paneled cut-outs with raw edges on the shoe’s leather exterior on just about every panel. The tongue has been deconstructed for a more streamlined look, and the velcro tab features the brand’s text logo embossed.

COMME des GARÇONS and Nike are making sure the release is inclusive, so in the United States, they’ll be offering women’s sizes 6.5 to 14.5 and men’s sizes 5 to 13. The sneakers release October 23 exclusively at COMME des GARÇONS and all Dover Street Market stores and online, including DSM’s site. Afterward, the two pairs will hit select COMME des GARÇONS retailers.

In other CDG news, back in June, the brand also used its design chops to raise awareness for racial injustice— notably all the unrest currently going on in Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd.

The small collection features a black coach’s jacket, white tee, and a black tote featuring the three slogans: “thinking and doing will result in the FUTURE,” “On To The Future, With Good Energy,” and “Believe in a Better Tomorrow” with all the proceeds going towards Minneapolis’ Northside Achievement Zone.

But for a better look at the Air Force 1 Mids, flip through the gallery below.