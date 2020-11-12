Kyrie 6 & Air Max 1 Highlight Nike’s N7 Winter Collection Which Honors Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Twice a year, Nike drops an N7 collection, and with the weather cooling down, it’s about that time.

This year, in honor of Native American Heritage Month, the swoosh puts a special spin on the Air Max 1, SB Blazer Low GT, and Irving’s Kyrie 6. Irving’s signature shoe straps even feature a haptic graphic pattern that pays homage to the very hoodie that the Brooklyn Net was gifted during a Standing Rock Sioux Reservation ceremony. His mother, who he did know very well because she passed when he was just four years old in 1996, was of Native American heritage. But in recent years, he’s found himself back on the land of Sitting Bull to learn about his bloodline and is proud to honor the tribe on a pair of his sneakers.

“I’m extremely proud to be Lakota Sioux, and at the same time, I’m still in the process of diving deeper into discovering who I am and where I come from,” says Irving. “Everything that comes with my background is something I’ve always accepted, but I didn’t necessarily understand it until now. The immense pride I feel comes from this journey I’ve been on, this rediscovery I’ve made in my adult life.”

Elsewhere in the collection is a subtle pair of Air Max 1s with a tan base with a radial pattern making its way around the entire foot. The low-top Blazers feature a similar pattern with a black base. The pattern is a mainstay in the collection and will even be featured on some clothing offerings like hoodies and t-shirts.

The Nike N7 winter collection releases November 13 on nike.com, and if you missed the initial Kyrie 6 N7 drop, select retailers will re-stock them.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.