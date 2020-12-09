Welcome To The NBA: LaMelo Ball Cops Custom 14K Iced-Out Grill

LaMelo Ball is already putting his NBA money to good use.

The youngest of the Ball brothers was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and like most rookies, he expected to make around $7 million in the first year of his four-year contract worth $35.5 million –with the final two years being team options.

And while he’s used to being surrounded by money, it appears that the first thing he did since becoming an impending millionaire is copping some ice. The 19-year-old enlisted AP The Jeweler to outfit him with a personalized grill made of 14k white gold –8 top teeth, 8 bottoms– with VVS diamonds in a honeycomb set.

While showing off his nice grill on AP The Jeweler’s official Instagram account, it’s clear that Melo has already become fond of jewelry as he’s also rocking an iced-out chain that appears to be yellow diamonds and massive rocks hanging from his ears.

Jewelry aside, LaMelo is prepped to make a big splash in the league thanks to the sneaker and apparel brand he decided to partner with. He skipped the usual Nike or adidas signing and went with PUMA, who’s ready to embrace Ball’s unconventional methods.

“I don’t know what normal is. I personally chose a different path to achieve my success because that defines who I am,” said Ball. “I know some people think I am mysterious or ‘not from here,’ and I might have to agree. I am someone who likes to be different and consider myself to be one of one. That’s the message I want to share in my upcoming projects with PUMA.”