Lil Baby, LaKeith Stanfield, John David Washington, & More Make TIME100’s Next List

TIME100’s 2021 Next list has been released, and it’s even more diverse than the last.

Some of the biggest stars include those who’ve been grinding for years, are suddenly seeing their hard work pay off as they become the influential voices behind the latest generation. Someone you shouldn’t be surprised to see is trans actress Hunter Schaeffer, who starred alongside Zendaya in the gritty teen drama Euphoria on HBO.

On the music side is one of the biggest artists –not just rappers– who took off in 2020, Lil Baby. And it’s not just his influence and swag; it’s all in the numbers, and the rapper, born Dominique Jones, is the best-selling artist of 2020 thanks to his My Turn album. That means he beat out superstars like Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert after selling 2.632 million equivalent album units.

"Lil Baby will be the tip of the spear that drives Atlanta to the forefront of American—and global—music."

When it comes to movies, John David Washington was honored, and his recent works of Malcolm & Marie and Tenet prove he’s well-deserving. Among TIME’s list, he was even lucky enough to get a write-up from his Morehouse brother Spike Lee, who also praised his father, Denzel, writing, “people will be Hooting and Hollering for our new matinee idol, our new Dark Gable. The Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Like Father, like Son. Amen.”

Another young Black actor featured that’s taking over the big and small screen is LaKeith Stanfield who showed his range in roles in Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You, The Photograph, and the recently released Judas and the Black Messiah.

Telfar Clemons, who took over the purse game with his Bushwick Birkin, has been honored as an innovator this year as affordable luxury bags continue to sell out within minutes of release.

Check out the entire TIME100 Next list –including Anthony Ramos, Omar Tate, Chloe x Halle, Amanda Gorman, and Nyjah Hudson — here.