Kim & Kanye’s Reported Disagreement On How To Raise Their Kids Could Be Cause For Divorce

There have been rumors of an impending split between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, even before Yeezy’s failed presidential bid last November. And three weeks ago, we reported the rapper being spotted removing 500 pairs of his shoes from their shared Calabasas, CA home while she was away with the rest of the family.

Well, those rumors were finally confirmed earlier this week. “Kimye” is no more, and she officially filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. According to TMZ, celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser already put in the necessary paperwork on Kim’s behalf, and the breakup is expected to be a clean, amicable one.

But if pictures are worth a thousand words, then the soon-to-be-again Miss Kardashian has been telling us all her story by what she’s posted on Instagram, as well as by what she’s opted to omit over time.

Since the news of her divorce leaked on February 19, the generally snap-happy Kim posted nothing to her social media for two days. But then she returned to Instagram and posted a story of herself playing Olivia Rodrigo’s hit “Drivers License,” a song about suffering heartbreak and trying to make peace. Afterwards, Kim posted a much older family photo of herself and her sibling with their late father, Robert Kardashian. In the ensuing days, she proceeded to put up a photo of her 1-year old son Psalm and a painting reportedly by her daughter North.

However, Kim’s return to Instagram, along with her coincident silence about any actual details about her divorce, is sparking fans’ interest in her social media feed and has them looking for clues that may provide some timeline of the couple’s breakdown.

Talk of serious differences between Kanye and his wife picked up in 2019 when she spoke about how her husband’s religious journey had begun to affect how he was disciplining the children. On a visit to the daytime TV show The Talk in November of that year, she said, “[Kanye]’s my husband, so I obviously want to honor what he’s feeling… But he’s been going through this life change, and it’s mostly about the kids.”

Throughout the final year of their marriage, it really appeared like things came to a head between the two. Whereas Kim had gone on to secure a full presidential pardon for Alice Marie Johnson and began thinking about following in her father’s footsteps to pursue law, her husband threw his proverbial “hat in the ring” to run office of President of the United States.

But then, in mid-July, at a rally in Charleston, South Carolina, Kanye revealed he and his wife discussed possibly aborting their daughter North. And although the family later put out a statement attributing the outburst to Kanye’s mental health woes, Kim was allegedly done with him. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

It looks like Kim is already looking forward to life after Kanye, though. This past week, she was out and about, conspicuously glammed up, and spotted at Beverly Hills restaurant Matsuhisa with her sister Kourtney and close friend LaLa Anthony.

And, just as conspicuously, without her ring.