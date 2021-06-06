Nike Supports Pride Month With 2021 Be True Collection

As Pride month kicks off, Nike is once again showing support.

Dubbed the Be True collection, Nike has dressed some of its classic silhouettes with subtle and subdued rainbows as a nod to the LGBTQIA+ community. The kicks include the Blazer ’77 Low, the Air Max Pre Day, the All Out Utility Slide, and the Infinity React Run 2. And instead of donning rainbow patches on every single pair, Nike’s letting you get a bit more personal with the addition of nine velcro patches that are the flags that support every part of the LGBTQIA+ acronym.

Nike’s advocacy for the community and its support includes its connection to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and one of its youth ambassadors named Gia Parr, who recounts her transition from male to female to her middle school three years ago. She gained acclaim for embracing her identity and even compared it to the sports community.

“The way I advocate doesn’t really vary from group to group,” says Parr. “For me, it doesn’t really matter whether or not they have a rich history or if it’s a fairly new program. Even in sports, I view it through the lens of community, not competition. I want to bring my energy through my story and hope that I can educate and inspire people. Everyone can add to that bigger energy by telling their story.”

Nike’s 2021 Be True collection releases June 7 in North America and globally on June 15 through nike.com, Nike stores, and select retailers.